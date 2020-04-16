Coronavirus cases rise in Oman, Saudi Arabia

New coronavirus infections were recorded in Oman and Saudi Arabia, according to health authorities on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The number of coronavirus cases in Oman rose to 1,019 after 109 more cases were reported, according to a statement by the country’s Health Ministry.

The statement said 45 patients have recovered, raising the number of recoveries to 176, while the death toll reached four.

The ministry also called on all citizens to adhere to the quarantine.

READ: UN warns 74m Arabs lack access to handwashing facilities

According to the Saudi Health Ministry, the total number of confirmed coronavirus fatalities reached 83, with 6,380 infections.

The ministry’s spokesman Mohammed Abd al-Aly said four deaths and 518 fresh cases were reported today, while the number of recoveries reached 990.

Globally, more than 2.08 million people have been infected by coronavirus, with the death toll exceeding 139,400, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Over 525,800 people recovered so far.