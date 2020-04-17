Iraqi Foreign Ministry summons Turkish envoy

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday summoned the Turkish ambassador over Ankara’s counter-terror operations against the YPG/PKK in northern Iraq, Anadolu reports.

Iraqi authorities registered their protest over the operation, Fatih Yildiz told Anadolu Agency after the meeting in the capital Baghdad.

During the meeting, Yildiz stressed that PKK poses a security threat to not only Turkey but also Iraq and the entire region.

Turkey’s operations in the region are in compliance with the international law, Yildiz told his interlocutors during the meeting.

Yildiz reiterated Turkey’s determination to continue to exercise its “right to legitimate self-defense” as long as PKK positions in Iraq continue to pose threat to its national security.

Underlining that Turkey respects Iraq’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, Yildiz called on Iraq to do its part in the fight against terrorism.

PKK terrorists often seek shelter in northern Iraq, just across the Turkish border, to plan terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.