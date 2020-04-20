Kuwait arrests TV presenter for ‘insulting army’

Kuwait’s Attorney General, Dirar Al-Asousi, yesterday ordered the detention of local TV presenter pending an investigation after charging her with insulting the Gulf state and its armed forces.

Al-Qabas quoted an official source as saying that Al-Asousi had charged TV anchor Dalia Badran after the Ministry of the Interior filed a complaint against her.

Badran recently sparked controversy in Kuwait after she had called for the “departure of the American forces in Kuwait and replacing them with Egyptian troops.” She noted that her demands were aimed at “protecting” Kuwait from “internal and external enemies”.

Social media activists accused her of “inciting sedition”.

READ: The Gulf’s coronavirus challenges