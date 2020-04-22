Israel holds Palestinian MP under administrative detention

The Israeli military court in Ofer Prison yesterday issued an administrative detention order against 68-year-old Palestinian MP Mohamed Abu Teir for four months, Safa news agency reported.

Abu Teir is from the occupied city of Jerusalem and was expelled from the holy city by the Israeli Interior Minister in 2010 to the occupied West Bank. Since then, he has been living in Ramallah.

Despite the outbreak of the coronavirus in the region, the occupation forces raided his home on 13 April, searching it and re-arresting him.

The MP was arrested only six months after he was released from Israeli jails after he spent six months under administrative detention – detention without trial or charge.

It is worth noting that he spent more than 33 years in Israeli jails, including several years under administrative detention.

The PPS blamed the Israeli occupation for any consequences on his health as he is an old man who has medical issues.