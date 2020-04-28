Iran welcomes Arab coalition extension of ceasefire in Yemen

Iran has welcomed the Saudi-led coalition’s decision to extend the ceasefire in Yemen during the month of Ramadan, calling for comprehensive planning for peace and security in the war- torn country, Iranian IRNA news agency reported.

The agency quoted government spokesman, Ali Rabiei, saying yesterday that Iran “welcomes the extension of the ceasefire in Yemen during the blessed month of Ramadan, and supports the establishment of peace in the region and considers the holy month of Ramadan a valuable opportunity to awaken the region.”

Rabiei added that Iran “calls and looks forward to comprehensive planning for peace and security, especially in the current circumstances when the world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic.”

Last Friday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted a spokesman for the Saudi-led Arab coalition forces, Colonel Turki Al-Maliki, as saying that the coalition would extend the unilateral ceasefire which started two weeks ago for another month from 23 April.

