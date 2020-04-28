Israel strike on Syria kills 3 civilians, injures 4

Three civilians were killed in Israeli strikes on areas surrounding Damascus yesterday, according to the official Syrian News Agency (SANA).

“Three civilians were killed and four others were injured, including a child, as a result of the fall of shrapnel from the Israeli aggressor missiles on the houses of residents in the towns of Al-Hujaira and Al-Adiliya in Damascus countryside,” reported SANA.

Damascus had previously reported that the Syrian air defence aircrafts had countered an Israeli attack from Lebanese airspace and had shot down several missiles.

“At exactly 4:55am (local time), 1:55am (GMT) on Monday, Israeli warplanes launched a round of missiles from the south of Lebanon, targeting Syrian lands, and our air defence immediately repelled enemy missiles and shot down most of them,” a military source told SANA.

READ: Iran replicates and tests Israel missile shot down in Syria

Residents living in Damascus’ countryside earlier told German news agency DPA that two powerful explosions were heard in the south-western countryside of the Syrian capital, which were followed by the launch of missiles from the Syrian air defence aircrafts.

Advisor in the Syrian Prime Ministry, Dr. Abdel Qader Azouz, said: “The Israeli attack did not succeed in completing its mission.”

He went on to condemn the international community’s silence regarding Israel’s repeated aggression and violation of Syria’ sovereignty which goes against the basic rules of international law.

On the repetition of the Israeli attack on Syria, Azouz explained that “what contributed to this is the integration of this Israeli aggression with other forms of aggression, both in north-western Syria in Idlib and north-eastern Syria, in addition to the entry of illegal equipment and weapons and the presence of American military bases.”