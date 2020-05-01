Turkey urges global response to Haftar’s ‘military dictatorship’ in Libya

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has called on the international community to take immediate action in response to the Libyan National Army (LNA) Commander, renegade General Khalifa Haftar’s unilateral declaration as “ultimate ruler”, saying he wants to establish a “military dictatorship” in Libya.

The ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that by declaring himself “ultimate ruler” of Libya, Haftar confirms his rejection of political dialogue and international efforts; including the outcomes of the Berlin Conference, and wants to establish a military dictatorship in Libya.

According to the statement, Haftar has exacerbated the humanitarian situation in Libya with a year of indiscriminate attacks.

“Haftar had blocked oil production, water supply and even prevented the delivery of medical supplies needed by the Libyan people during the coronavirus pandemic,” the statement said.

“The international community should take immediate action to respond to Haftar, who undoubtedly intends to establish a junta regime in Libya,” it said.

The statement warned countries that support Haftar that the Libyan people will never forget Haftar’s partners.

“Turkey continues to stand with the brotherly Libyan people, and supports political efforts to protect the Government of National Accord (GNA) and all legitimate institutions,” it said.

Earlier on Monday, Haftar announced that he had accepted “a mandate” to rule Libya, rejecting the 2015 political agreement which led to the formation of the internationally recognised GNA.