Health ministry: Coronavirus cases in Turkey rise to 126,045

Turkey’s total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 126,045, with 1,670 new patients reported in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said yesterday.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in Turkey reached 3,397 after 61 people lost their lives over the past 24 hours, Koca tweeted.

According to the official, Turkey continues on the trajectory of more recoveries from coronavirus.

On Sunday, the Turkish media outlets reported that prominent Turkish theologian and writer Omer Dongeloglu, who was being treated for COVID-19, passed away in hospital. It is reported that relatives took his body from the morgue at Bashakshehir State Hospital to the cemetery.

Last month, Turkey imposed a nationwide confinement order for those aged under 20 years old and anyone over 65 or with a chronic medical condition but has not imposed a full lockdown.

According to the latest data, Turkey now has the fastest rising number of confirmed cases in the world.

