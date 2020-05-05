Abbas calls for peace conference to uphold international law and resolutions

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called on members of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to hold an international peace conference with the purpose of upholding international law and resolutions to end the Israeli occupation and establish an independent Palestinian state living side by side with Israel on the basis of the pre-1967 borders, WAFA has reported.

Abbas made his call during the online summit of the movement convened by the current chair, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan.

He stressed the need for a conference that would seek to resolve all final-status issues, mainly refugees’ right of return and Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, based on international law and UN resolutions, the PA news agency added.

The Palestinian leader also spoke to NAM members about the dangers and repercussions of Israel’s plans to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank.

This year’s NAM summit was held under the heading of “United Against Covid-19” in line with UN principles and the movement’s own founding principles.

The latter include preserving international peace and security, and tackling global threats to states and people, such as the coronavirus and its human, economic, and social impact on the world.