Unidentified gunmen assassinate 9 Syria security personnel

May 5, 2020 at 12:43 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Syria
Army tank belonging to the Syrian government, 9 December 2016 [Abkhazian Network News Agency/Wikipedia]
Unidentified gunmen yesterday kidnapped and assassinated nine members of the Syrian security forces in the Al-Mzairib district in Daraa, a military source told RT news agency.

Well-informed sources said the attack was carried out by Muhammad Qasim Al-Subaihi, known as Abu Tariq, who was accompanied by a large group of gunmen, who stormed the Daraa Police Command, kidnapped the nine policemen and took them to Al- Subaihi’s house where they shot them.

According to the sources, Al-Subaihi’s sons were kidnapped a few days ago and were taken to an unknown location.

Moreover, two masked gunmen assassinated Sheikh Amjad Abdul Majeed Al-Rifai, a dignitary from Daraa city, in front of his house.

