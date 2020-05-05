Unidentified gunmen assassinate 9 Syria security personnel

Unidentified gunmen yesterday kidnapped and assassinated nine members of the Syrian security forces in the Al-Mzairib district in Daraa, a military source told RT news agency.

Well-informed sources said the attack was carried out by Muhammad Qasim Al-Subaihi, known as Abu Tariq, who was accompanied by a large group of gunmen, who stormed the Daraa Police Command, kidnapped the nine policemen and took them to Al- Subaihi’s house where they shot them.

According to the sources, Al-Subaihi’s sons were kidnapped a few days ago and were taken to an unknown location.

Moreover, two masked gunmen assassinated Sheikh Amjad Abdul Majeed Al-Rifai, a dignitary from Daraa city, in front of his house.

