US official: Iran attacks Israeli water infrastructure

Iran carried out an attack on Israel’s water facilities at the end of April, Fox News said Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

An unnamed US Department of Energy official told the network that Washington has the power to protect itself and its allies from attacks, but did not elaborate about the attack.

The official said it was unclear if the attack was successful.

An article published by Israel’s Yedioth Ahronot newspaper said Israel’s water facilities were exposed to cyberattacks, however, no statement was made by Israeli authorities.

