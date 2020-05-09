Palestinians abroad to facilitate distance work for Palestine refugees

The Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad announced on Friday that it would launch a new job platform to facilitate distance work for Palestinian refugees around the world, Quds Press reported.

According to the conference, the initiative aims to enable Palestinian refugees to obtain jobs through highlighting their skills and expertise and linking them to potential employers.

The conference called for all of the supporters of the Palestinian cause to back this initiative and to donate to it, in order to help decrease unemployment among Palestinian refugees.

The initiative will help employers to propose temporary or permanent jobs for distance working, as well as to post job adverts for skillful workers and qualified refugees.

Via this platform, Palestinian refugees will not be obliged to travel or restrict their chances to local or regional workplaces.