Oman introduces prison sentence for promoting discord and sectarianism 

May 13, 2020 at 9:29 am | Published in: Middle East, News, Oman
Flag of oman
Flag of Oman [File photo]
Public prosecutors in Oman warned citizens on Monday not to promote civil discord and sectarianism, Al-Khaleej Online has reported.

In a statement on Twitter, they said that anyone found guilty of doing so faces up to 10 years imprisonment.

“Omanis are protected by their harmony and coexistence,” the Public Prosecution Service explained. “Discord and sectarianism damage the social fabric of the country, hence the harsh punishment.”

