250,000 Saudi Airlines workers to lose their jobs

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) yesterday warned that Saudi Arabian Airlines would lose billions of dollars as a result of the slump in air travel, Arabi21 reported.

According to the Arabic language news website, 250,000 jobs in Saudi Arabian Airlines are expected to be lost due to measures being taken by the royal family.

IATA called on Saudi Arabia to provide cash assistance to the aviation sector, including airlines and airports and said that the kingdom should postpone collecting taxes and fees imposed on the sector.

Global air travel has been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic which has spread across the world causing states to ground flights and impose curfews in an effort to stem the spread of the deadly infection. To date, more than 4.35 million people have been found to have the disease around the world including more than 297,000 who have died as a result.

The UAE’s national carrier, Etihad Airways laid off a large number of employees earlier this week and warned staff to brace for further cuts.