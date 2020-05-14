Arab producers condemn Israel measures against Palestine TV

The General Union of Arab Producers has condemned Israel’s ban of Palestine TV in Jerusalem, saying it aims to coverup Israeli crimes and Judaisation policies in the holy city, Jordan’s Addustour newspaper reported yesterday.

The General Union announced its full solidarity with Palestine TV and launched a worldwide media campaign in support of the channel.

“This campaign comes as part of our role as an Arabic media body that works under the umbrella of the Arab League,” the Union said, pointing out that this came in support of the Palestinian media and the Palestinian cause.

Arab producers called on NGOs, Arab and international organisations interested in the freedom of speech and media rights to bear their “legal and ethical” responsibilities towards Palestinians in Jerusalem, as well as towards the Palestinian media.

The Union called on these bodies to condemn Israeli measures, disclose its crimes and prosecute the occupation.

Earlier this week, Israeli Public Security Minister Gilad Erden extended for six more months an earlier decision to close Palestine TV’s office in East Jerusalem and ban the station’s activities in the Holy City and in Israel.

