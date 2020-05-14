Hezbollah’s Nasrallah: Israel DM an ‘idiot’ over claims Iran withdrawing from Syria

Secretary-General of the Lebanese movement Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, has branded the Israeli Defence Minister, Naftali Bennett, an “idiot” over claims he made that Iran will be forced to withdraw from Syria by the end of the year.

“In Syria there is an imaginary battle that Israel is waging, called ‘not allowing the presence of Iranian military troops in Syria’,” he said.

“Israel set fake goals for Syria since there have been no Iranian troops in Syria but rather there have been military advisers who train forces and coordinate Tehran’s support to Damascus,” he said in a televised address yesterday.

“The Israelis believe that Syria poses risk to them and they are concerned over the presence of Iran and Resistance movements there,” Nasrallah explained while noting the primary targets of Israel have been related to missile manufacturing in Syria.

According to Nasrallah, Syria’s refusal to “surrender to the US” and being outside its control led to a joint US-Israeli-Saudi supported scheme against Damascus, which prompted Hezbollah to intervene due to the “threats posed by such schemes against Syria and Palestine”, while maintaining that Tehran’s intention was to preserve Syria’s sovereignty and prevent it from falling in the hands of the “US and Zionist entity”. He also acknowledged there will inevitably be differences between allies, noting Russia’s involvement in Syria, however he said there was no conflict between them.

The Hezbollah leader also claimed, in spite of Israel’s continued interference, Syria had emerged victorious against the plot to fragment the country. “Of course there are still some regions like Idlib that are not liberated, but in all Syria had triumphed,” he said.

