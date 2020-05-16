Yemen claims Houthis seized WHO medical aid

Yemen Information Minister Muammar Al-Iryani claimed today that the Houthi group seized medical equipment aid sent by the World Health Organization (WHO), Anadolu Agency reports.

“Medical equipment aid provided by WHO were sent to hospitals in regions where Houthis are present, but they seized them in order to send them to their own supporters,” Al-Iryani said on Twitter.

He asked the UN to condemn the move by the Houthis and demanded the group be forced to send the medical supplies to hospitals.

Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition has been backing forces loyal to the Yemeni government against the Iran-backed Houthi militants, who control a number of provinces across the country, including the capital of Sanaa.

Since then, tens of thousands of Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict, while another 14 million are at risk of starvation, according to the UN.

