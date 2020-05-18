Iran warns against US aggression against its oil tankers in the Caribbean

Iranian Foreign Minister Muhammad Javad Zarif has warned the United Nations that there will be “consequences” if the US acted against the Iranian oil tankers in the Caribbean.

In a letter sent to the UN chief, Antonio Guterres, Zarif said American “piracy” has threatened the “disruption of Iran’s fuel transmission to Venezuela”, adding that the US must abandon illegal maritime bullying which threatens international peace and security.

He stressed that the US administration should bear responsibility for the consequences of any illegal action against Iranian oil tankers and called on Washington to respect international maritime laws.

The Iranian foreign minister stressed that Iran has the right to take necessary and appropriate measures in response to any American threats.

Last week it was revealed that a fuel tanker loaded at the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas was making its way to Venezuela, according to vessel tracking data issued by Refinitiv Icon, in defiance of the US-imposed sanctions on both countries, including on their respective oil industries.