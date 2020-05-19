Egypt arrests Sudan citizens stranded in Cairo

Egyptian police have arrested three Sudanese citizens stranded in Cairo as they protested outside the Sudanese embassy calling for it to expedite their return to Khartoum, news agencies reported yesterday.

Activists published videos on social media, showing Egyptian police arresting three Sudanese nationals after fierce verbal clashes in front of the Sudanese embassy in Cairo.

The detained were taking part in protests outside the embassy calling on their government to repatriate them.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the air and ground terminals between Egypt and Sudan have been closed, leaving 1,080 Sudanese nationals stranded in Egypt, according to Al Jazeera Net.

Al Jazeera Net reported some of them as saying they want the Sudanese government to let them go back home and they are ready to be quarantined.

READ: Sudan reports 4 deaths, 100 coronavirus cases in one day