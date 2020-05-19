Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Egypt arrests Sudan citizens stranded in Cairo

May 19, 2020 at 11:40 am | Published in: Africa, Coronavirus, Egypt, News, Sudan
Cars and pedestrians are pictured in one Egypt's popular streets in Cairo, shortly before a curfew was imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus on 25 March 2020 [KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images]
Cars and pedestrians are pictured in one Egypt's popular streets in Cairo, shortly before a curfew was imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus on 25 March 2020 [KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images]
 May 19, 2020 at 11:40 am

Egyptian police have arrested three Sudanese citizens stranded in Cairo as they protested outside the Sudanese embassy calling for it to expedite their return to Khartoum, news agencies reported yesterday.

Activists published videos on social media, showing Egyptian police arresting three Sudanese nationals after fierce verbal clashes in front of the Sudanese embassy in Cairo.

The detained were taking part in protests outside the embassy calling on their government to repatriate them.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the air and ground terminals between Egypt and Sudan have been closed, leaving 1,080 Sudanese nationals stranded in Egypt, according to Al Jazeera Net.

Al Jazeera Net reported some of them as saying they want the Sudanese government to let them go back home and they are ready to be quarantined.

READ: Sudan reports 4 deaths, 100 coronavirus cases in one day

Categories
AfricaCoronavirusEgyptNewsSudan
Show Comments
Show Comments