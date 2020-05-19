Kuwait continues efforts to end Gulf crisis

Contacts between Kuwait and other Gulf States aimed at ending the crisis between Saudi Arabia and Qatar will not stop until the crisis is over, DPA reported yesterday.

Referencing Kuwaiti officials, the news site said efforts to restore political relations and support unity of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have not and will never stop.

The mediators said that their goal is to bring all Gulf States together, a news website reported informed sources saying.

Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Qabas reported sources saying that “there is always hope as long as the talks among the Gulf States are underway”.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Qatar in June 2017, accusing Doha of “supporting terrorism” and aligning with Iran in defiance of the Gulf consensus. Qatar continues to deny the charges and insists that the boycott is an attempt to undermine its sovereignty and control its national decisions.

