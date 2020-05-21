Kuwait: 50% of expat municipal employees to be sacked

The Kuwaiti Minister of State for Municipal Affairs, Waleed Al-Jassim, on Tuesday ordered 50 per cent of expat municipal employees be sacked after the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, Al-Qabas news site reported.

The site quoted a source as saying that Al-Jassim chaired a virtual meeting with the heads of municipal sectors and informed them of the decision.

According to the source, the minister asked the officials to prepare a list of expat employees they want to dismiss, to inform them of the decision and arrange for their end of service after the Eid Al-Fitr holiday next week.

He asked those wishing to terminate the contracts of less than 50 per cent of their expat employees to justify their decision in an official letter.

This, he explained, is the first stage of a plan to nationalise the workforce.

