Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Libya accuses UAE of supporting Haftar

May 21, 2020 at 9:52 am | Published in: Africa, Libya, Middle East, News, UAE
Interior minister in Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) Fathi Bashagha speaks during a press conference in Tunis, Tunisia on 26 December 2019. [Yassıne Gaıdı - Anadolu Agency]
Interior minister in Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) Fathi Bashagha speaks during a press conference in Tunis, Tunisia on 26 December 2019. [Yassıne Gaıdı - Anadolu Agency]
 May 21, 2020 at 9:52 am

Libya’s internationally backed Government of National Accord (GNA) yesterday officially accused the UAE of being the main instigator of instability and chaos in the country as a result of its support for renegade General Khalifa Haftar.

In a tweet in response to UAE State Minister Anwar Gargash’s statement that for an “immediate ceasefire and return to peace process” was required in the country, GNA Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha wrote: “There would have been no crisis in Libya without your malicious interference.”

Gargash had written: “The UAE’s position on the Libyan crisis has been firm and clear & shared by the majority of the international community – the only acceptable path forward involves an immediate, comprehensive ceasefire & return to the political process.”

Bashagha replied: “There would have been no crisis in Libya without your interference in its internal affairs, your support for defectors, your arms and money and your incitement of violence though your fabricated media coverage.”

In another tweet, he wrote: “Your arms which were left by your collaborators will remain a witness to your bad deeds and a proof that we will use to seek justice from you as long as we are alive.”

Earlier this week, the GNA vowed to provide evidence of the UAE’s involvement in the killing of Libyans and its violation of international resolutions.

READ: Why is Libya so chaotic and ungovernable?

Categories
AfricaLibyaMiddle EastNewsUAE
Show Comments
Show Comments