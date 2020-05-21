Libya accuses UAE of supporting Haftar

Libya’s internationally backed Government of National Accord (GNA) yesterday officially accused the UAE of being the main instigator of instability and chaos in the country as a result of its support for renegade General Khalifa Haftar.

In a tweet in response to UAE State Minister Anwar Gargash’s statement that for an “immediate ceasefire and return to peace process” was required in the country, GNA Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha wrote: “There would have been no crisis in Libya without your malicious interference.”

الأزمة في #ليبيا ما كانت لتكون أصلا لولا تدخلاتكم الخبيثة في شؤونها الداخلية، ودعمكم للانقلابيين، وإرسالكم للأسلحة، وشرائكم للذمم بمالكم الفاسد، وتحريضكم على العنف بإعلامكم المُضلل.

أسلحتكم التي خلّفها عملاؤكم وراءهم ستظل شاهداً على سوء أعمالكم، ودليلا نلاحقكم به ما حيينا. https://t.co/BsqDBp9pOM — وزير الداخلية الليبي (@fathi_bashagha) May 19, 2020

Gargash had written: “The UAE’s position on the Libyan crisis has been firm and clear & shared by the majority of the international community – the only acceptable path forward involves an immediate, comprehensive ceasefire & return to the political process.”

This crisis has been going for almost ten years; Libyans will not have the chance to create a stable or prosperous country until combatants aim higher than tactical territorial gains. These are mirages of victory and no substitute for a political process. — د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) May 19, 2020

Bashagha replied: “There would have been no crisis in Libya without your interference in its internal affairs, your support for defectors, your arms and money and your incitement of violence though your fabricated media coverage.”

In another tweet, he wrote: “Your arms which were left by your collaborators will remain a witness to your bad deeds and a proof that we will use to seek justice from you as long as we are alive.”

Earlier this week, the GNA vowed to provide evidence of the UAE’s involvement in the killing of Libyans and its violation of international resolutions.

