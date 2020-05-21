UN envoy: Libya will sue UAE in international courts

The Permanent Representative of Libya to the United Nations (UN), Taher Al-Sunni, said his country will sue the UAE in the international courts for providing military support to renegade General Khalifa Haftar, despite the arms embargo imposed on Libya, Anadolu reported.

Al-Sunni said, during an interview with Al Jazeera on Tuesday, that the internationally- recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) had obtained evidence proving the UAE had violated the arms embargo imposed on his country since 2011, by providing “Haftar’s militia” with arms.

“We are preparing a complete file to present to international courts to sue the UAE as well as everyone involved with the war criminal, Haftar,” Al- Sunni said.

“We do not understand what the UAE has benefited from its involvement in the Libyan issue in this way. A country with which we have no borders. It’s unfortunate,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Al-Sunni told the UN Security Council that Libya has compelling evidence of the UAE’s breach of the arms embargo and that it has supplied Haftar’s militia with weapons and equipment.

The UAE has repeatedly denied sending arms to Libya.

Last week, a confidential report prepared by a UN Panel of Experts claimed that the UAE has sent Western mercenaries to support Haftar’s forces in their offensive against the GNA.

According to the report, two Dubai-based companies supplied “Haftar’s forces with helicopters, drones, and cyber capabilities through a complex web of shell companies”.

The UAE did not comment on the report.