Pakistan sends COVID-19 medical aid to US

In a rare move, Pakistan sent medical supplies to the US on Friday to support its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Anadolu reports.

Pakistan’s ambassador to Washington Asad Majeed Khan said the donation was a “token of friendship and solidarity” with the US, which is the world’s worst-hit country with over 1.57 million cases and nearly 95,000 deaths.

The supplies were delivered on a Pakistani Air Force cargo plane that landed at Andrews Air Base in Maryland, the ambassador said.

Senior US officials received the shipment of 100,000 protective masks and 25,000 coveralls for donation to the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), according to a statement by the air base authorities.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also expressed his appreciation in a tweet.

“Appreciate Pakistan’s goodwill donation of surgical masks and protective suits to FEMA. This delivery is a symbol of U.S.-Pakistan solidarity in the fight against COVID-19,” he said.

