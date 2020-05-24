Israel forces crack down on Palestinians during Eid prayers

Israeli police stand guard in front of doors as Palestinian Muslims gather to perform Eid al-Fitr prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is closed as a precaution against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Jerusalem on May 24, 2020. Eid al-Fitr is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims around the world that marks the end of Ramadan, Islamic holy month of fasting. [Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency]

JERUSALEM – MAY 24: Israeli police take into custody some Palestinian Muslims, who against the Israeli police’s interventions, as Palestinians gather to perform Eid al-Fitr prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is closed as a precaution against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Jerusalem on May 24, 2020. Eid al-Fitr is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims around the world that marks the end of Ramadan, Islamic holy month of fasting. ( Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency )