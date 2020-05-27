Portuguese / Spanish / English

French criticisms complicate case of jailed academic, Iran says

May 27, 2020 at 8:30 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, France, Iran, Middle East, News
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on 11 January 2018 [Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency]
 May 27, 2020 at 8:30 pm

France’s threats and interference have complicated the case of a French-Iranian academic jailed in Iran, a spokesman for the Islamic Republic’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday, according to the official IRNA news agency, Reuters reports.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday relations with Iran had become more difficult after Tehran sentenced Fariba Adelkhah to prison in what he said was a politically motivated decision.

Adelkhah, who has been in prison for a year, was this month sentenced to six years in jail on charges of breaching national security.

“This case was followed up in court with the observation of regulations and Ms. Adelkhah’s citizen rights were available to her,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said, according to IRNA.

“Any sort of threatening and interfering tone has led to this case becoming more complicated. And Iran does not accept disrespect to its governing principles, including the independence of the judiciary.”

