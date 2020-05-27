Iran girl, 13, beheaded by father in ‘honour killing’

A 13-year-old Iranian girl has been beheaded in a so-called “honour killing” by her father while she was sleeping, Iran International TV claimed yesterday.

The vice president of women’s affairs in Iran announced a special order to investigate the murder in Talesh.

The teen reportedly fled the family home with a 35-year-old man after her father expressed outrage at their plans to get married.

Local media reported that although Romina told authorities she would be in danger at home and feared for her life, they handed her back as required by the country’s laws. Back at home, it is alleged her father used a sickle to kill her.

Her father was arrested for the ‘honour killing’ and the investigation into her murder is ongoing.

Honuor killings are committed by male members of a family against women who are perceived to have brought dishonor upon the family.

Following Romina’s death, Iran’s president urged his Cabinet to speed up harsher laws in so-called honour killings.