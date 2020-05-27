Private Israel plane lands in Sudan

A private Israeli plane landed at Khartoum International Airport yesterday morning following a phone call between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the President of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, reported Arab48.

According to Al-Quds Al-Arabi, a Hawker 800 mid-size and twinjet plane, with the registration number N84UP, arrived at the principal airport of the African state.

The report, however, did not provide any information about the purpose of the flight and those onboard.

This comes after Netanyahu told the cabinet he had spoken with Al-Burhan to wish him a happy Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

Earlier this year, an Israeli plane flew through Sudanese airspace for the first time following a meeting between Netanyahu and Al-Burhan that took place in Uganda.

Sudan has historically been among the fiercest opponents of Israel. There have never been any official relations between Israel and Arab countries, except for Egypt and Jordan, both of which signed peace treaties with the occupation state.