Jordan warns US, UK of dangers of annexation plan

The Jordanian Kingdom has warned the US and the UK on Friday of the dangers of the Israeli plan to annex vast parts of the occupied West Bank, Quds Press reported.

In a phone call with his British counterpart Dominic Raab, the Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi stressed on the importance of “urgent and active interference” of the international community to “protect the chances of peace.”

Al-Safadi told Raab that the Israeli annexation is: “An unprecedented danger that threatens the chance of peace.”

He also informed the British official that the two-state solution is the: “Only way to achieve just and comprehensive peace, as a strategic Palestinian option and a regional and international necessity.”

READ: US alerts citizens ahead of Israel’s annexation plan

The Jordanian official pointed out the importance of British efforts to find a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through direct talks.

Meanwhile, Al-Safadi spoke to his US counterpart Mike Pompeo and expressed his country’s rejection of the annexation plan, stressing that: “It undermines all peace prospects.”

Meanwhile, Al-Safadi discussed several other regional and international issues with Raab and Pompeo, namely the coronavirus and its economic consequences.