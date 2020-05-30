Qatar reveals truth about its ‘withdrawal’ from Gulf Cooperation Council

The State of Qatar on Friday denied rumours of its intention to withdraw from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), on the third commemoration of the Gulf crisis.

Agence France-Presse news agency quoted Lolwah Al-Khater, the Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson, stressing that: “The information about Qatar’s intention to withdraw from the GCC is completely false and baseless.”

“The attempts of three GCC member states to isolate Doha make some people raise questions about the council,” added Al-Khater.

She further expressed: “Such rumours come undoubtedly from some people’s despair and disappointment towards a torn GCC that was once a source of hope and ambition for the people of the six-member states.”

“As we approach the third year of the illegal embargo imposed by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain on Qatar, it is not surprising that we see individuals from the GCC questioning the fate of the council,” Al-Khater concluded.

READ: Kuwait continues efforts to end Gulf crisis