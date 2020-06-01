Egypt expats stranded in Qatar protest outside embassy

Hundreds of Egyptian expatriates stranded in Qatar yesterday protested outside their country’s embassy in the capital, Doha, demanding to be returned home.

The protesters called on the Egyptian authorities not to involve them in political differences and assist them in their efforts to return to Egypt.

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of Egyptian expats lost their jobs in the Gulf.

Earlier in April, Qatar said the Egyptian authorities had rejected the repatriation of scores of Egyptians from Doha.

Relations between Cairo and Doha deteriorated after Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain severed their relations with Qatar in June 2017.

