PA calls for protecting Palestinians from Israel crimes

The Palestinian Authority (PA) yesterday condemned the Israeli crimes against Palestinians that took place this weekend and called for affording real protection for them, the Qatari newspaper Al-Sharq reported.

In a statement, the PA’s Foreign Ministry cited the murder of disabled Eyad Hallaq, 32, who was shot dead in Jerusalem’s Old City on Saturday. It also highlighted the targeting of Fadi Adnan Qa’ad, 38, who was killed near the spring in Nabi Saleh village in the occupied West Bank.

According to the statement, the PA considered these killings as an extension of the “state terror” which Israel and its settlers practice against the Palestinian people, their lands, property, economy and holy sites.

“These crimes prove that there are direct orders to the Israeli occupation soldiers, policemen and terrorist settlers to kill Palestinians just over suspicions,” the statement said. Adding that they have also been ordered to leave injured Palestinians to bleed to death.

The statement stressed that the Israeli leadership had issued orders to its subject to leave any wounded Palestinian bleeding to death.

