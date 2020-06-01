Hamas calls for reactivating solidarity campaigns with Gaza

Hamas yesterday called on international activists to restart international solidarity campaigns in support of besieged Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip, Quds Press reported.

In a press release, Hamas Spokesman Abdul-Latif Al-Qanou said: “On the 10th anniversary of the Mavi Marmara massacre, we call on activists to reactivate their solidarity with the Palestinians who have been living under a strict Israeli siege for 14 years.”

He was referencing the 2010 Israeli commando attack on a flotilla of ships carrying humanitarian aid and activists to Gaza. The assault took place in international waters in the Mediterranean Sea. Nine civilians were killed by the Israeli soldiers. A tenth activist died of wounds he sustained in the attack years later.

Al-Qanou renewed Hamas’ call to prosecute the Israeli “criminals” who carried out crimes against the activists before international courts.

He hailed the families of the martyrs who were killed and stressed they would continue to be remembered by the Palestinian people.

