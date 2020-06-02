Portuguese / Spanish / English

Protest after autistic Palestinian shot dead in Jerusalem

A group of people stage a protest after Israeli forces shot dead a mentally disabled Palestinian Eyad Hallaq
June 2, 2020 at 8:12 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, Palestine, Videos & Photo Stories
 June 2, 2020 at 8:12 pm
A group of people gather in front of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem to stage a protest after Israeli forces shot dead a mentally disabled Palestinian Iyad Elkhalak in East Jerusalem on Saturday, in Jerusalem, on 2 June, 2020 [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]
READ: Israel killed autistic Palestinian who ‘didn’t know what soldiers are’

