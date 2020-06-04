Israel stops Palestinians showing solidarity with Al-Aqsa Mosque imam

Palestinian demonstrators are being detained during clashes between the Israeli police and the demonstrators in a demonstration in support of Sheikh Ekrema Sabri, the grand imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, in Jerusalem on 3 June 2020. [Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency] Palestinian demonstrators are being detained during clashes between the Israeli police and the demonstrators in a demonstration in support of Sheikh Ekrema Sabri, the grand imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, in Jerusalem on 3 June 2020. [Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency] Palestinian demonstrators are being detained during clashes between the Israeli police and the demonstrators in a demonstration in support of Sheikh Ekrema Sabri, the grand imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, in Jerusalem on 3 June 2020. [Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency] Some of Palestinian demonstrators meet with Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the grand imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, at his home in As-Suvvane neighborhood to show their support to him in Jerusalem on 3 June 2020. [Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency] Palestinian demonstrators are being detained during clashes between the Israeli police and the demonstrators in a demonstration in support of Sheikh Ekrema Sabri, the grand imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, in Jerusalem on 3 June 2020. [Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency] Palestinian demonstrators are being detained during clashes between the Israeli police and the demonstrators in a demonstration in support of Sheikh Ekrema Sabri, the grand imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, in Jerusalem on 3 June 2020. [Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency]

Israeli occupation police yesterday prevented an event which was being held in solidarity with Sheikh Ekrema Sabri, the imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Assabeel newspaper reported.

According to the paper, occupation police surrounded Sabri’s house in East Jerusalem’s Suwwana neighbourhood where prayers were due to be held. Activists and officials also planned to deliver speeches in solidarity with Sabri.

The Israeli police has issued a military order to prevent Sheikh Sabri from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque for four months. The order is due to end on 4 June.

Police summoned Sabri for investigation in order to issue a new deportation military order. Activists wishing to show support for him were banned by occupation forces who dispersed the crowds and prevented the imam from meeting his lawyers.

Eyewitnesses said that they saw the Israeli police arresting at least three Palestinians and reported that ten others received investigation orders.

The Israeli police have accused Sabri of inciting against the Israeli occupation on grounds of his positions in solidarity and support of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

READ: Israel lawmaker invokes Nation-State Law to prevent Palestinian family unification