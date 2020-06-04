Saudi Arabia reports 32 more deaths from coronavirus

Saudi Arabia on Thursday registered 32 deaths from the new coronavirus, while it claimed three lives in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and one in Lebanon, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the Saudi Health Ministry, the death toll from COVID-19 rose to 611, while a further of 1,975 cases brought the total count to 93,157, including 68,965 recoveries.

In the UAE, the death toll climbed to 273 with three more deaths while the total cases were counted at 37,038 with 659 additions. A total of 19,572 recovered in the county, said the Health Ministry.

In Lebanon, the Health Ministry confirmed one more death and 50 new cases. The case toll rose to 1,306, including 28 deaths, and 731 recoveries.

The pandemic has claimed more than 386,600 lives worldwide after infecting some 6.54 million people, while recoveries are now above 2.83 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

