US to build ‘empowered’ UN mission in Libya

The US announced on Wednesday that it was waiting to build an “empowered” mission of the United Nations (UN) in Libya, frustrating France and Germany, which claim that the delay in approving the appointment of an envoy undermines efforts to end the conflict.

The position of the UN delegate to Libya has been vacant for three months, even with increasing calls for a return to negotiations, as the internationally-recognised Libyan government faces attacks by the rebels.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres proposed Ghana’s former foreign minister, Hanna Serwaa Tetteh, weeks ago for the position. However, his request was declined at a time when diplomats pointed to US opposition.

The French and German delegates to the UN went public with their concerns on Monday, as Nicolas de Riviere, who has been serving as the representative of France to the UN, stated: “It’s really urgent now. The situation in Libya is really bad.”

In turn, German delegate Christoph Heusgen stressed the need to work on a political, rather than military solution.

“By withholding the agreement to a proposal by the UN secretary-general with regard to the special envoy, those responsible for it carry a very heavy responsibility,” Heusgen conveyed.

However, neither delegate explicitly named the US.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, asserted that the US sought to hold Libyan negotiations as soon as possible, but added: “We want an empowered UN mission capable of achieving this goal.”

“This needs urgent action to appoint a special UN envoy with senior diplomatic clout and personal standing to make this engagement meaningful,” according to the State Department official.

He added that the envoy should “focus exceptionally on negotiations,” while the representative of the UN secretary-general would run the UN mission in Libya.

The former Lebanese envoy Ghassan Salame resigned in early March citing health reasons.

Guterres initially proposed Ramtane Lamamra as Salame’s successor, a former Algerian foreign minister. However, this nomination was vetoed by the US, prompting the UN secretary-general to choose Tetteh, who has served as special representative of the secretary-general to the African Union since 2018.

The UN has always had dual, complementary roles of special envoys and special representatives in Cyprus and Western Sahara, but some countries do not see the feasibility of this, as these conflicts have not witnessed any breakthrough in decades.

Libya has plunged into chaos since 2011, when an uprising backed by Western countries resulted in overthrowing Muammar Gaddafi.

Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar (who is supported by the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Russian mercenaries) is fighting battles to overthrow the internationally-recognised Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA).

The Tripoli-based GNA, which has support from Turkey, has made significant gains in recent weeks, as it managed on Wednesday to regain control of the Tripoli International Airport, south of the Libyan capital, after violent battles with Haftar’s forces lasting for hours.