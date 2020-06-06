Hamas condemns Israel's bombing of Syria

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas condemned on Friday the Israeli bombardment of Syria and violation of the Syrian sovereignty, a statement announced.

In the statement, Hamas Spokesman Hazem Qasem disclosed: “The Israeli bombardment in Syria is a new aggression against an Arab territory and the whole ummah.”

Qasem added: “The Israeli bullying is backed by the US administration and all Arab entities seeking normalisation with the Israeli occupation.”

The Palestinian resistance movement considers the Israeli aggression and attacks on Syria as a violation of the Syrian sovereignty.

Israel has acknowledged in recent years that it has conducted many raids inside Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011 where it sees Iran’s presence as a strategic threat.

Israeli Defence Minister Naftali Bennett told Israeli media at the start of May that Israel would step up its campaign against Iran in Syria.