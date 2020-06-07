Zero virus cases in Tunisia for 4th day; Morocco, Libya reports news cases

Morocco and Libya recorded fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, while Tunisia registered no infections or deaths for the fourth day in a row, reported Anadolu Agency.

In Morocco, the Health Ministry said 26 people tested positive for COVID-19, pushing the total infections to 8,177. The ministry said the total recoveries rose to 7,328 after 13 people had recovered from the disease.

Morocco’s death toll from the illness now stands at 49.

In Libya, the government’s National Center for Disease Control recorded 17 cases, pushing the total to 256, including five deaths and 52 recoveries.

In Tunisia, the Health Ministry said no new cases or virus-related deaths were recorded for the fourth consecutive day.

Tunisia’s toll now stands at 1,087, including 49 deaths, and 982 recoveries.

Read: Tunisia to reopen mosques, cafes after nearly 3 months

The pandemic has claimed more than 400,0000 lives in 188 countries and regions since originating in China last December. The US, Brazil and Russia are currently the world’s worst-hit countries.

Over 6.91 million cases have been reported worldwide, while more than 3.09 million people have recovered so far, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.