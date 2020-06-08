Ex-Israel security official calls for reoccupying Gaza

Former Director of Israeli Security Agency Shin Bet, Yitzhak Ilan, has called for reoccupying the Gaza Strip, Israeli news website Akka reported yesterday.

According to Akka, Ilan’s remarks came in an interview with a Hebrew newspaper on Saturday.

In the interview, Ilan said that Hamas Chief in Gaza Yahya Al-Sinwar had realised “unprecedented” achievements for Hamas, pointing out he used tools from the stone age and described them as amazing.

Ilan added: “I know Al-Sinwar very well as I met him in the prison and he asked me what language I would have spoken to him and I said: Arabic. I passed some messages to him. He is a bitter, clever and wise enemy.”

He cited the protests of the Great March of Return, the incendiary kites and balloons and the night disturbance units as of Al-Sinwar’s own planning.

Ilan added: “Al-Sinwar knows us very well. He reads [Israeli papers] Yedioth Ahronoth and Maariv. He has very good knowledge about Israeli society.”