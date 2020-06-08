German FM to visit Israel carrying ‘warning’ over West Bank annexation

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will visit Israel this week to warn its leaders against annexing parts of the West Bank.

According to Haaretz, Maas plans to meet Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the alternate prime minister and Defence Minister Benny Gantz before heading to the Jordanian capital, Amman.

The German FM’s visit coincides with Germany taking over the European Union presidency as well as that of the United Nations Security Council.

Berlin has previously expressed concern that Netanyahu’s annexation plans would force it to choose between its alliance with Israel and its respect for international law.

Netanyahu is expected to put the West Bank annexation to vote on 1 July.

