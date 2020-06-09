Israel detains 28 Palestinians, mostly from Jerusalem

Israeli occupation forces yesterday detained 28 Palestinians from different past of the occupied West Bank, most of them from East Jerusalem, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) reported.

According to a statement issued by the PPS, Israeli occupation police detained 21 Palestinians after raiding and ransacking their family homes in the Jerusalem neighborhoods of Al-Tur, Wadi Al-Joz, Silwan, Issawiyeh and Jerusalem’s Old City.

They also seized a private vehicle, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The PPS noted that since the beginning of 2020, Israel has detained a total of 845 Palestinians from the occupied holy city.

In Hebron, the PPS said, Israeli occupation forces detained a resident of Al-Shuyukh town, north-east of Hebron, after stopping him at a checkpoint in Al-Eizariya town, east of Jerusalem.

The detainee, Wafa said, is a senior lecturer at Birzeit University.

In Bethlehem, occupation forces raided Al-Khader town, west of the city, and detained two minors aged 16.

They also raided the town of Beit Fajjar, south of Bethlehem, and detained a 15-year-old boy.

Two more Palestinians were detained from the town of Qabatia, south of Jenin, the PPS reported, and one from Khirbet Al-Hadidiya in the northern occupied Jordan Valley.