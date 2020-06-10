Latest News
George Floyd mural in Syria’s Idlib defaced
Israel: Settler convicted of murdering Dawabsheh family faces multiple life sentences
EU calls all parties in Libya to cease fire
Syria: Regime orders citizens to attend pro-Assad rally
Morocco consul leaves Algeria over ‘enemy country’ remark
Turkey, Pakistan begin construction of modern warships
Lebanon’s waste system damaging residents’ health, says HRW
Prime Minister says UAE did not coordinate aid flight with PA
Turkey issues arrest warrants to 275 military members over 'Gulen leaks'
Libya’s Tuareg brigades recognise GNA
UAE-backed senior Yemen officer dies in Abyan
Egypt: Public anger at call to deny Muslim Brotherhood affiliates Covid-19 treatment
Egypt, UK agree to enhance coordination on Ethiopia’s dam
PA to stop Palestinian resistance efforts despite halting security coordination with Israel
Ennahda: Asking France to apologise for its occupation harms Tunisia’s interests
