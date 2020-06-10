Separated conjoined babies return to Turkey after UK op

Conjoined twins Derman and Yigit Evrensel in Antalya, Turkey on 30 November 2019 [Aytuğ Can Sencar/Anadolu Agency] Conjoined twins Derman and Yigit Evrensel in Antalya, Turkey on 30 November 2019 [Aytuğ Can Sencar/Anadolu Agency] Conjoined twins Derman and Yigit Evrensel were successfully separated following an operation on 9 June 2020[İlyas Tayfun Salcı/Anadolu Agency] Conjoined twins Derman and Yigit Evrensel were successfully separated following an operation on 9 June 2020 [İlyas Tayfun Salcı/Anadolu Agency] Conjoined twins Derman and Yigit, who were separated in London following an operation, arrive at Esenboga Airport in Ankara, Turkey on 10 June 2020 [Doğukan Keskinkılıç/Anadolu Agency]

Turkish conjoined twins who were successfully separated after surgery in London returned to Turkey, according to local media.

The two-year-old twins, Yigit and Derman, who were born with their heads joined to each other, were taken back to Turkey in an ambulance plane sent by the Turkish Health Ministry, the ministry said today.

Last December, the sons of Turkish couple Fatma and Omer Evrensel, were sent to London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital for the rare operation by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan, Turkish daily Hurriyet reported.

The father said the operation was performed by Noor Ul Owase Jeelani, a pediatric neurosurgeon, and craniofacial surgeon David Dunaway.

In 2019, Jeelani also separated Pakistani conjoined twins, Marwa and Safa Ullah.

Four operations, 55 hours of operating time – and a fond farewell! After 9 months of care, the twins and their family left GOSH on 1 July. Safa and Marwa have a long road ahead – but we are hopeful they will be able to live active, happy lives! https://t.co/aKrOCMGu3q 👋💗 pic.twitter.com/pWd6PXcFyq — Great Ormond Street Hospital (@GreatOrmondSt) July 15, 2019

