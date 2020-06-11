Reports: Libya’s Haftar to stay in Egypt until he finds a place to retire

Libya’s renegade General, Khalifa Haftar, will remain in the Egyptian capital Cairo for at least a few weeks until he finds a place to retire, Egyptian media reported.

Mada Masr news site quoted a senior official in the Libyan National Army (LNA) fighting under Haftar’s command as saying: “Haftar will not be fully pushed out of the picture immediately but will remain in Cairo indefinitely under close monitoring as he carries out a plan to form a political structure for the east”.

Meanwhile, media reports revealed that Russia and Egypt are working to formulate a plan to compensate for the collapse of Haftar’s influence after the successive military losses he suffered against the Libyan army affiliated with the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

Egypt proposed an initiative which included a ceasefire that paves the way for a new political process in Libya. This came after a meeting between Haftar and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi that failed to result in renewing the military support that Haftar was looking for to fight the GNA.

Mada Masr revealed that Haftar had come to Cairo to secure military support for his battle against the GNA, adding that his main backers, Egypt and the UAE, are already making arrangements for his departure.