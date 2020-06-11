Saudi Arabia records 38 new virus deaths

Saudi Arabia on Thursday confirmed 38 more deaths from the novel coronavirus, according to the Health Ministry, Anadolu Agency reports.

A ministry statement said 3,733 new infections were registered over the past 24 hours.

The Kingdom’s confirmed cases from coronavirus now stand at 116,021, including 857 deaths, and 80,019 recoveries.

The pandemic has claimed more than 417,500 lives in 188 countries and regions since originating in China’s Wuhan city last December. The US, Brazil and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 7.41 million cases have been reported worldwide, while more than 3.48 million people have recovered so far, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

