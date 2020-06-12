Portuguese / Spanish / English

Egypt TikTok stars referred to criminal court for 'spreading immorality'

Egyptian TikTok star Haneen Hossam has been re-arrested and referred to the Criminal Court
 June 12, 2020 at 1:35 pm

Egyptian TikTok star Haneen Hossam has been re-arrested and referred to the Criminal Court following her release on bail earlier this week.

The university student was first arrested in April and accused of promoting prostitution after telling her followers how they can make money on TikTok. Her arrest comes as Egyptian authorities are cracking down on female social media stars, accusing them of ‘spreading immorality’ and ‘attacking family values of Egyptian society’.

