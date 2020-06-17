Libya: Haftar’s militia killed 39 people with mines south of Tripoli

Some 39 people were killed, including security personnel and civilians, while dozens were injured in explosions caused by landmines laid by Khalifa Haftar’s militia south of the capital, Tripoli.

According to local media, the Libyan Centre for Mine Clearance and War Remnants said yesterday that 110 were killed and wounded in explosions caused by landmines planted south of Tripoli.

The body said civilians and security personnel belonging to the government’s mine clearing teams were killed and wounded in the explosions, noting that the death toll has reached 39, which means that 71 were injured.

On 10 June, the Joint Committee for Monitoring and Documenting Human Rights Violations announced that 27 people were killed and 40 others were wounded in explosions caused by land mines and devices planted by Haftar’s forces in civilian homes, where they were stationed before fleeing the area.

Last week, the Libyan Army announced the launch of “Operation Paths of Victory” to liberate eastern and central cities and towns, including Sirte and Al-Jafra.

Backed by Arab and European countries, Haftar’s militia last year launched an offensive to capture Tripoli from the internationally-recognised GNA. They were dealt a blow earlier this month when the Government of National Accord (GNA)’s forces pushed them out of the capital and recaptured vital oil fields.