Explosive devise strikes 17th Turkey-Russia joint patrol in Idlib

The 17th joing Turkey-Russia patrol in northwestern Syria’s Idlib province was “lightly damaged due to detonation of an unidentified explosive”, Turkey’s Defence Ministry said onTuesday.

Turkish-Russian forces were attacked during a joint patrol on the M4 highway in Syria’s Idlib province, no personnel were harmed in the attack, the ministry added.

Turkish and Russian forces carried out their 17th joint patrol along the highway, the ministry added.

To maintain the Turco-Russian ceasefire agreement in Syria, the 17th Combined Land Patrol was conducted in Idlib province Tuesday. Due to a detonation of an unidentified explosive, a patrol vehicle was lightly damaged and taken to a safe location.

“As part of the agreement/protocol of the TUR-RF (Turkey-Russian Federation), the 17th joint patrol on the M-4 highway in Idlib was carried out with the participation of ground and air forces,” it wrote on Twitter.

Turkey and Russia agreed on 5 March to the terms of a ceasefire in Idlib, in an effort to halt an escalation in violence that had displaced nearly a million people and brought Turkey and Russia closer to direct confrontation.

The deal included the establishment of joint Turkish-Russian patrols along the M4 highway from the settlement of Trumba to Ain Al Have.

