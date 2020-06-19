Fifth rocket attack hits Baghdad’s Green Zone

Rockets have landed inside the heavily fortified Green Zone in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Thursday, for the fifth time in ten days, according to a security source within the Green Zone.

At least three explosions were heard, followed by the sound of sirens in the Green Zone, as several rockets fell in the area. It was not immediately known if the attack caused injuries or damages.

Thursday’s attack comes after a series of similar assaults, including a missile attack on a base inside Baghdad International Airport, and another aggression on a base north of Baghdad where US troops are stationed.

On 8 June, two missiles hit the Baghdad airport complex, while an unguided missile landed near the US embassy in the Green Zone.

While no one has claimed responsibility for the attacks, the US often holds Iraqi armed factions loyal to Iran responsible.

On 11 June, Iraq and the US began bilateral talks to define their military, economic and cultural relationship.

As part of the talks, Washington has pledged to continue reducing the number of its troops in Iraq, which numbered about 5,200 last year.

Meanwhile, Iraq has vowed to protect the military personnel stationed on its soil as part of the US-led coalition fighting Daesh.